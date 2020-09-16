Linda Hensley died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, and Bob Hensley died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Linda Jo Hensley was born June 4, 1944, in Huntington. Robert Leslie Hensley was born Oct. 16, 1945, in Geneva Village, Ohio. Both are former Markle residents.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Lloyd Overholt. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Hurley and Pauline Hensley, plus three brothers and one sister. They are survived by their two daughters, Ronda (Ken) Zook and Risha (John) Mitchell; Linda’s brother, Dennis (Anne) Overholt; and six grandchildren.

Calling hours are from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, with a service following at 3 p.m. at the Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St., Markle.

Private burial will take place at the Markle Cemetery at a later time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel.