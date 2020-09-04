ORDINANCE NO. 1520

AN ORDINANCE OF THE

COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BLUFFTON, INDIANA, ANNEXING CERTAIN

TERRITORY TO THE CITY OF BLUFFTON, INDIANA, PLACING

THE SAME WITHIN THE

CORPORATE BOUNDARIES THEREOF AND MAKING THE SAME A PART OF THE CITY

OF BLUFFTON

WHEREAS, RTT Investments LLC (“RTT”) owns real estate outside of but contiguous to the boundaries of the City of Bluffton, Indiana (“City”) in Lancaster Township, Wells County, Indiana and has filed with the City a Petition For and Consent To Annexation (“Petition”) of the real estate into the City of Bluffton, Indiana;

WHEREAS, the legal description of the territory sought to be annexed is set forth in SECTION 1 of this Ordinance, the “Territory”;

WHEREAS, notice of a public hearing to consider the Petition and this Ordinance was published in the Bluffton News-Banner on July 24, 2020, at least 20 days prior to the public hearing;

WHEREAS, the Common Council of the City of Bluffton, Indiana (“Council”) conducted a public hearing on August 18, 2020, to receive comments regarding the Petition from all interested parties, all of whom were given an opportunity to testify as to this Ordinance and the proposed annexation;

WHEREAS, the Territory describes land that is contiguous to State Road 1, a public highway right-of-way, that has not previously been annexed to the City; and therefore, as required by IC 36-4-3-2.5, the Territory shall include the contiguous public highway right-of-way even if the right-of-way is not specifically described in the Territory;

WHEREAS, the Territory consists of approximately 16.63 acres;

WHEREAS the Territory is at least 1/8th contiguous to the existing corporate boundaries of the City; and

WHEREAS, responsible planning and IC 36-4-3-3.1 require the City to adopt a written fiscal plan and a definite policy for the provision of services of both a non-capital and capital nature to the Territory (“Fiscal Plan”) prior to adoption of this Ordinance; and

WHEREAS, the Council has considered a Fiscal Plan prepared by BakerTilly Municipal Advisors dated July 7, 2020, and adopted the Fiscal Plan by Resolution No. 2020-08 on July 21, 2020,and

WHEREAS, at least fourteen (14) days has passed since the Council conducted the public hearing on this Ordinance and the Office of the City Clerk has not received any written notice from RTT that RTT has withdrawn its signature from the Petition; and

WHEREAS, this Ordinance contains terms and conditions fairly calculated to make the annexation equitable to property owners and residents of the Territory and the City.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BLUFFTON, INDIANA, AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1. The Territory is situated within Wells County, State of Indiana and is more particularly described as follow, to-wit:

Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 27 North, Range 12 East, Lancaster township, Wells County, Indiana, described as follows: starting at the Northeast corner of said Southeast Quarter marked by a square steel bar found this survey per record witness; thence southerly 1346.48 feet on the east line of said Southeast Quarter to a pk nail set this survey at the Southeast corner of a tract described to Four-H Enterprises, deed record 119, page 15 of the recorders of Wells County, Indiana, which shall be the place of beginning; thence continuing southerly 457.08 feet on the east line of said Southeast Quarter to a pk nail set this survey; thence westerly deflecting right 89 degrees 59 minutes 38.0 feet to a standard corner marker (5/8” rebar stake with aluminum cap stamped Lewis S0178) set this survey; thence continuing westerly 1550.37 feet being an extension of the last above described line to a 14” diameter Osage orange tree found this survey at the Southeast corner of Lot Number 1 as shown on the unrecorded Plat of the North Oaks Addition; thence northerly deflecting right 89 degrees 59 minutes 455.18 feet on the east line of Lots Numbered 1, 9 and 15 as shown on said unrecorded plat to a 5/8” rebar stake with an aluminum cap stamped Higman, 10025 found this survey at the Southwest corner of said Four-H Enterprises tract; thence easterly deflecting right 89 degrees 57 minutes 1550.7 feet on the south line of said Four-H Enterprises tract to a 5/8” rebar stake with an aluminum cap stamped Higman, 10025 found this survey; thence continuing easterly 38.0 feet on the south line of said Four-H Enterprises tract to the place of beginning, in all 16.63 acres, more or less.

SECTION 2.

A. The recitals herein above are incorporated herein by reference as though fully set forth herein below, including but not limited to, the recital concerning the annexation of any public highway right-of-way that is contiguous to the described Territory.

B. In accordance with I.C. 36-4-3-5.1, the Annexation Area is hereby annexed to the City of Bluffton, Indiana and thereby included within its corporate boundaries pursuant to the terms of this Ordinance, two copies of which are kept on file with the Clerk-Treasurer for public inspection.

C. The effective date of the annexation shall be as soon as authorized by Indiana law.

SECTION 3. All prior Ordinances or parts thereof which may be inconsistent with any provision of this Ordinance are hereby repealed. The paragraphs, sentences and words of this Ordinance, including the description of the Territory are severable, and if any portion hereof is declared unconstitutional, invalid or unenforceable by a court of competent jurisdiction, such declaration shall not affect the remaining portions of this Ordinance, specifically, to-wit: If any portion of the Territory cannot be lawfully annexed for any reason, it shall have no impact on the annexation of the remaining Territory.

Adopted by the Common Council of the City of Bluffton, Indiana, 1st day of September 2020, by the following vote:

AYES 5, to-wit:

Rick D. Elwell

Scott Mentzer

Janella Stronczek

Josh Hunt

Roger Thornton

NAYS _, to-wit:

ABSENT_, to-wit:

Mayor John S. Whicker,

Mayor/Presiding Officer

ATTEST:

Tamara D. Runyon,

IAMC, MMC,CPFA

City Clerk-Treasurer

Presented by me to the Mayor of the City of Bluffton, Indiana, at 7:10 o’clock p.m. this 1st day of September, 2020.

Tamara D. Runyon,

IAMC, MMC,CPFA

City Clerk-Treasurer

Approved by me this 1st day of September, 2020.

John S. Whicker, Mayor

