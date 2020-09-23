Midwest America Federal Credit Union, 1104 Medical Park Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements of 327 lAC 15-5 to discharge storm water from construction activities associated with Midwest America Federal Credit Union New Branch Bluffton, IN located at 1840 N. Main Street, Bluffton, IN 46714. Runoff from the project site will discharge to an unnamed drain west of the project site and then to the Wabash River. Questions or comments should be directed to Mike Peters of Michael Kinder and Sons, Inc. at 260-744-4359.

