Alcohol & Tobacco Commission
LEGAL NOTICE
OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 9:00 am on October 06, 2020 virtually through Microsoft Teams, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed below. Information on accessing the virtual meeting can be found at https://www.in.gov/atc/2855.htm.
RR9003329 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) RENEWAL
DARKHORSE LLC 103 SOUTH JEFFERSON STREET Ossian IN
D/B/A OSSIAN TAVERN
RR9027207 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210‑1) RENEWAL
MARCOS CORPORATION 1595 SOUTH HARRISON PLAZA SUITE #C Bluffton IN
D/B/A MARIACHI LOCO MEXICAN GRILL
FRANCISCO SANCHEZ‑PANI 814 WEST DOROTHY DRIVE Bluffton, President
FRANCISCO SANCHEZ‑PANI 814 WEST DOROTHY DRIVE Bluffton, Secretary
RR9030156 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) RENEWAL
MARTINEZ GROUP INC 1140 DEHNER DRIVE Ossian IN
D/B/A Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant
HEATHER MARTINEZ 314 LANCASTER STREET Bluffton, President
RR9035689 Beer & Wine Retailer ‑ Restaurant RENEWAL
300 INC 1231 SOUTH SCOTT ST Bluffton IN
D/B/A EZ BOWL
ANGELA TACKETT 1515 ENGLE ST. Huntington, Secretary
EDDIE TACKETT 1515 ENGLE ST. Huntington, President
nb 9/24
hspaxlp