Alcohol & Tobacco Commission

LEGAL NOTICE

OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 9:00 am on October 06, 2020 virtually through Microsoft Teams, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed below. Information on accessing the virtual meeting can be found at https://www.in.gov/atc/2855.htm.

RR9003329 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) RENEWAL

DARKHORSE LLC 103 SOUTH JEFFERSON STREET Ossian IN

D/B/A OSSIAN TAVERN

RR9027207 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210‑1) RENEWAL

MARCOS CORPORATION 1595 SOUTH HARRISON PLAZA SUITE #C Bluffton IN

D/B/A MARIACHI LOCO MEXICAN GRILL

FRANCISCO SANCHEZ‑PANI 814 WEST DOROTHY DRIVE Bluffton, President

FRANCISCO SANCHEZ‑PANI 814 WEST DOROTHY DRIVE Bluffton, Secretary

RR9030156 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) RENEWAL

MARTINEZ GROUP INC 1140 DEHNER DRIVE Ossian IN

D/B/A Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant

HEATHER MARTINEZ 314 LANCASTER STREET Bluffton, President

RR9035689 Beer & Wine Retailer ‑ Restaurant RENEWAL

300 INC 1231 SOUTH SCOTT ST Bluffton IN

D/B/A EZ BOWL

ANGELA TACKETT 1515 ENGLE ST. Huntington, Secretary

EDDIE TACKETT 1515 ENGLE ST. Huntington, President

nb 9/24

hspaxlp