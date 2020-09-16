IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

DOCKET NO.

90C01-2009-EU-000041

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

Notice is hereby given that SUSAN K. DAY was on the 9th day of September, 2020, appointed personal representative of the estate of Betty J. Day, deceased, who died on the 15th day of July, 2020, and was authorized to administer her estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 9th day of September, 2020.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Matthew P. Hayes

Attorney for Personal Representative

Attorney No. 32002-02

GORDON & ASSOCIATES

PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION

119 East Oak Forest Drive

Bluffton, IN 46714

(260) 824-9377

nb 9/16, 9/23

hspaxlp