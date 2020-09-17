The Wells County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications for the Property Tax Board of Appeals. The new member will be replacing a member that has resigned, this term will complete the current term ending 12/31/2020. Certain qualification may be required to set on this board. If you are interested in serving on this board please contact the Wells County Auditor’s Office at 260-824-6470 for an application. Applications can also be downloaded from the Commissioners page of the County Website at www.wellscounty.org. Send completed applications to Wells County Auditor, 102 W Market St., Suite 205, Bluffton, IN 46714 or email to auditor@wellscounty.org. Applications will be accepted through September 30, 2020.

nb 9/17, 9/24

