Noel Eugene Gaiser of Bradford, Vt., passed away peacefully at home on the evening of Sept. 24.

Noel was born on June 17, 1932 in Bluffton to Oka Gaiser and Estelle Lockwood Gaiser of Mt. Zion. He graduated from Chester Center High School in 1950 and attended Purdue University.

In 1952, Noel joined the U.S. Coast Guard, which brought him to Southwest Harbor, Maine, where he was a lighthouse keeper and where he met his first wife, Grace Berniece Hancock. They married in 1954, and Noel was honorably discharged from the service in 1955.

In his younger years, Noel was very active in his community, including theater productions and Lodge. He was an active member of Charity Lodge No. 43 in Bradford, Vt. and the Grand Lodge of VT Eastern Star, and he was also a Shriner.

In Bluffton, he worked at Franklin Electric and Sterling Casting. For many years, he worked in sales, and then in later years, he opened his own business, “Dad’s Olde Fashion Peanut Brittle.”

In 1995, Noel joined the Peace Corp, which took him to far-away places. He spent most of his time in Micronesia, but while on vacation, he went to the Phillipines, where he met his second wife, Remilina. Upon returning to the United States, they were married.

He is survived by his wife, Remilina (Melly) Gaiser of Bradford, Vt.; the mother of his children, Grace Bernice Klausky of Southwest Harbor, Maine; daughter, Cynthia Cant and her spouse James of Salem, Mass.; son, David Gaiser and his spouse Ursula (Sol) of Bradford, Vt.; son, The Rev. Dr. Ted Gaiser and his spouse Charles Hornberger of Portland, Maine; son, Robert Gaiser and his spouse Elizabeth (Beth) of Southwest Harbor, Maine; granddaughter, Jaclyn Milne and her partner Ben Howland of Salem, Mass.; grandson, Dexter Gaiser of Bradford, Vt.; great-grandson, Brennan Gaiser of Bradford, Vt.; brother, Leon Gaiser and his spouse Lyndal of Bluffton; and sister, Marilyn Miller and her spouse Paul of San Clemente, Calif.

Noel was predeceased by his father; mother; second mother, Marguerite Lewellen Gaiser; and sisters, Dorothy Bietelshees, Doris Burkhead and Crystal Lee.

Arrangements are being made by Hale Funeral Home in Bradford, Vt.

A memoriam will be held on Sunday, Oct. 4 from 2-5 p.m. at Noel and Melly’s home, 81 N. Main St., Bradford, Vt. Funeral service at the Veterans Cemetery in Randolph, Vt. will be announced at a later date.