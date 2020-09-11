Nellie Kershner

Nellie R. Kershner, 93, passed away at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Bridgewater Nursing Centre.

She was born on Jan. 29, 1927, in Hartford City to Joseph Dardine and Onda (Kravis) Dardine. Her parents preceded her in death.

Nellie graduated from Hartford City High School in 1945. She married Paul Lester Kershner on Dec. 15, 1946, in Montpelier. He passed away on June 26, 2013.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Hartford City. She had a quiet personality, and she spent her life dedicated to her husband and children. She also spent a lot of time shaking her head at something that her husband Paul said. She enjoyed cooking for her family. She could be found every weekday afternoon enjoying her soap operas on TV and eating chocolate and chips, her favorite snacks.

Nellie will be sadly missed by her daughters, Pamela A. (husband, Richard A.) Tarr of Hartford City, Pauletta J. (husband, Gregory E.) Fisher of Rushville and Michelle K. (husband, Gary L.) Blount of Bluffton; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She is also preceded in death by her son, Michael D. Kershner; brother, Jerry Dardine; and sister, Josephine Dardine.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 117 W. Franklin St., Hartford City.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at the church.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or First Presbyterian Church, 117 W. Franklin St., Hartford City, IN 47348.

Our funeral home and staff recommend everyone visiting our facility and the church to please follow rules and regulations handed down from the CDC concerning COVID-19. Masks are required.

