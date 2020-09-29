Michael Lee Souder, 66, of Bluffton, died Friday morning, Sept. 25, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Bluffton Aug. 11, 1954. His was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Lee Souder and Emily Joan Morrison Buckland. He married Betty L. Hammond in Wells County on Nov. 1, 1977; she survives.

In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by a son, Shane (Gina) Souder of Petroleum; a daughter, Shannon O’Neal of Bluffton; a brother, Pat Souder of South Bend; and four grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by two brothers, Wendell and Jack Souder, and a sister, Rhonda Carson.

Per Mike’s request, there are no services planned at this time. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel of Bluffton.