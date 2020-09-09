Maverick Lee Oswalt, of Hartford City, was stillborn on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Marion General Hospital in Marion.

Survivors include his mother, Kylia Raeann Oswalt of Hartford City; father, Lane Allen Eugene Copple of Moores Hill; maternal grandparents, Travis and Brandy Handshoe of Decatur; maternal great-grandparents, Christina and Lee Shuman of Bluffton; great-great-grandparents, Lavina and Bill Klisavage of Montpelier; maternal grandfather, Seth Oswalt of Upland; maternal great-grandmother, Patty Oswalt of Hartford City; paternal grandparents, Amanda Milleson of Moores Hill and Tommy Copple of Celina, Kan.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Kevin Roberts; great-great-grandfather, Jerry Kershner; maternal great-grandmother, Sue Oswalt; and maternal great-great-grandfather, Cecil Oswalt.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

