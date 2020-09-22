Mary E. Parker, 91 of Big Long Lake in Kendallville, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

She was born Feb. 16, 1929, in Pike County, Indiana. Mary was a daughter of William and Modie (Craig) Hostetter.

She was a graduate of the International Business School with an associates in business administration. Mary retired from Eagle Pitcher after many years. She was a dedicated member of the Pythian Sisters for over 70 years reigning as the supreme chief of the U.S.A. and Canada. Mary was also a member of the Kendallville VFW. Some of her passions were spending time at the lake, working outdoors, campfires, and flowers.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Doug) Kleinknight; son, Rollyn (Julie) Coverdale; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Also preceding her in passing was her husband, Dale Parker; late husbands, James Chelf and Richard Coverdale; six brothers; and one sister.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home 120 W. Mill St. Ossian, with visitation starting at 10 a.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Pythian Endowment Fund. Condolences can be left online at elzey-patterson-rodak.com