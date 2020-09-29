Mary E. Dungan, 98, of Heritage Pointe in Warren and formerly of Majenica, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Heritage Pointe. She was born on Friday, Feb. 3, 1922, in Warren to Edith E. (Johnson) and Samuel Howard Thompson.

Survivors include her stepson, Harold E. (Jean) Dungan of Greenfield and three stepgrandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Montel; husband, Charles I. Dungan; father and mother; sister, M. Elaine Thompson; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Helen and Marion Erwin.

Calling hours are 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Glancy- H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St., Warren. A service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery in Claypool.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com