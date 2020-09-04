Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Marilyn (Durr) Longenberger, 84, went home with the Lord peacefully in her sleep Sept. 2, 2020.

She was born Oct. 25, 1935, to Forest and Osie (Smith) Durr in Decatur. She married her high school sweetheart, Roger Longenberger.

Marilyn was a faithful wife. For 30 years Marilyn worked alongside her husband Roger at their successful enterprise, Gerber Furniture in Bluffton. After retiring in 2000, they passed the torch to their daughter Sara. For five years she and her daughter Debbie also operated The Sugar Plum Tree, a children’s clothing store in Bluffton. Her many passions with Roger included her family, relaxing time at the lake, travel and golf. To her credit, Marilyn never teased Roger about her two career holes-in-one.

Marilyn was a dedicated mother. She taught us lifelong lessons of grace, etiquette, style and perseverance which she maintained herself throughout her years. She loved to have fun and entertain and though we all had our separate, busy lives, she took great pride in preparing for and hosting all our holiday parties to make sure all her family had their favorite food and felt at home.

Marilyn was a passionate follower of Christ. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton where she also served as a trustee. Marilyn often enjoyed listening to and being inspired by gospel music.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Roger; her daughters, Mrs. Robert (Debbie) Cress of Bluffton, Mrs. Michael (Cindy) Carr of Indianapolis, and Mrs. Brent (Sara) Imel of Bluffton; six grandchildren, Heather (Cress) Carlson, Ryan Carr, Drew Imel, Nicole (Cress) Sliger, Matt Carr and Nick Imel; and five great grandchildren, Colton, Jaxon, Lincoln, Adalynn and Lane. She was preceded in death by her parents and her dearly loved in-laws, Ernest and Pearl.

Public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Friday, Sept. 4, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

All are welcome to join the family to celebrate Marilyn’s life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton with Pastor Sherrie Drake officiating Visitation will also be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church or Indiana Parkinson Foundation.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for Marilyn’s service at the church. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.