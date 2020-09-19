Mallie Faye Koby, 73, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, Sept. 17, 2020, at her residence.

Faye was born in Hazard, Ky., on Apr. 30, 1947, to Felix and Grace Combs Shepherd. Both parents preceded her in death.

For 40 years, Faye worked in dietary departments at many local hospitals and nursing homes, including Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Wells Community Hospital, Meadowvale, Christian Care Retirement Community, and River Terrace Retirement Community. She enjoyed working around the house, especially in her flower garden.

Survivors include two sons, Jimmie Dee Koby of Fort Wayne and Hank (Kathie) Koby of Bluffton; a brother, Bill Shepherd of Hartford City; a sister, Mattie Edwards of Bluffton; and four grandchildren, Amy Wallace, Arianna Rudolph, Joseph Koby, and Alexandria Koby.

In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her former husband, Jimmie Dean Koby, and a granddaughter, April Brickley.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Doug McClure officiating.

Interment will be at the Masonic Cemetery in Warren at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wells County Council on Aging.

