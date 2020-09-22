Mabel Alice Hunteman passed away peacefully during a candlelight vigil early Saturday morning, Sept. 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Mabel’s name formed an acronym that described her perfectly, “Mothers Always Bring Extra Love.” She had a gentle smile, a loving soul and gave warm hugs. She was patient, kind, wise and genuinely sweet natured.

Mabel was a loving minister’s wife and served God with her husband, the late Rev. Paul R. Hunteman, in the following Lutheran congregations: St. Paul’s, Frankfort, Ind.; Second English, Richmond, Ind.; Our Saviour, Princeton, Ind.; St. Mark’s, Uniondale, Ind.; St. Paul’s, Bluffton, Ind.; St. Matthew’s, Paducah, Ky.; and Eberhard, Columbia City, Ind..

She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and caregiver to all who knew her.

Sweethearts for 68 years, Mabel and Paul are reunited at last! Their Christ-centered marriage was an example for us all. They worked on it until they were parted by death in 2014. As children, we never heard them fight. In fact, it was not uncommon to find them sneaking kisses behind a door. They were firm but united in their discipline of us and always taught us the difference between right and wrong. Although we may not have realized it at the time, we were rich beyond words and we treasure the memories of growing up in their loving care.

Paul would often sing “You are my Sunshine” and “Let me call you Sweetheart” to Mabel. We carried this tradition on and sang these songs to Mom in the nursing home. Sometimes she would sing along with us giving us more treasured memories to hold onto. We were truly blessed by God in our parents.

Mabel is survived by a son, Rev. Paul Barry (Kay) Hunteman of The Villages, Fla., six daughters, Linda (Mark) Pillar of Columbus, Ind., Jane (Tim) Kunkel of Bluffton, Christine (Dan) Hunt of Craigville, Karen (Tim) Krinn of Uniondale, Mary (Mike) Blair of Bluffton, and Lisa (Jerry) Kumfer of Markle; plus 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Roy Hunteman; her parents, Otto and Bertha (Jager) Fruchtnicht; a son, Dennis Hunteman; a daughter, Vickie Hunteman; a grandson, Chase Blair; and a sister, Odella Booster.

The Hunteman Family sincerely thank the staff of Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center for the tender and loving care given to our precious mother for the past seven years and to Ashton Creek for the loving care given to her in her final days.

As Paul would say, “Keep smiling and lookin’ up at Jesus!”

Friends are encouraged to share your support to Mabel’s family during a drive-through style visitation that will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. The funeral home staff will assist you when you arrive so you can greet the family from the safety of your car. Guests must remain in their vehicles while at the funeral home.

A private family service celebrating Mabel’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with a Zoom option open to the public. You may view the service using Zoom ID Meeting #862 4067 0880.

A public graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Horeb Cemetery. Guests are reminded to social distance and wear a mask for the committal service.

Preferred memorials are to Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center to be used to purchase items to enrich the lives of the residents of its memory care unit or to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Uniondale.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com