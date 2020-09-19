Linda Kay Hunt, 64, of Hartford City, died at her residence at 7:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

She was born Aug. 17, 1956, in Blackford County. She married Jerry Hunt May 14, 1994, in Hartford City. Her husband survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Erik (Erica Korns) Anthony of Kettering, Ohio, and Ehrin (Tiffani) Anthony of Milton, N.Y.; a sister, Margaret Bell of Montpelier; and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Gene McDaniel; her mother, Vivian “Jean” McDaniel; and a brother, Robert Eugene “Bub” McDaniel.

Calling will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. There will be additional calling at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com