INVITATION FOR

RECEIPT OF BIDS

Town of Ossian, Indiana

Sale of unneeded assets

At its regular meeting on Monday, October 12, 2020 the Town Council of the Town of Ossian (Council) is accepting sealed bids for the purchase of a 2009 Dodge Charger SXT Sedan 4D (Assets).

Sealed bids, plainly marked “Asset Bid” on the outside of the envelope, addressed to the Clerk Treasurer’s Office, 507 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian, IN 46777 must be received no later than 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020. All bids timely received will be opened and read aloud at the Council meeting. Late bids will be returned unopened. Each bid must include a name of the bidder, bidder’s complete contact information and the amount of the bid for each Asset. The Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive technical or legal deficiencies, and to accept any bid or bids that it deems to be in the best interest of the Town.

2009 Dodge Charger SXT

Sedan 4D (minimum bid $5,000)

The Assets will be sold “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” with no warranty beyond that of title. The buyer will be responsible for all purchase costs including but not limited to: shipping, handling, delivery, insurance. The winning bidder must timely execute and perform an Asset Purchase Agreement, a draft copy of which may be obtained by contacting the Town Manager.

All interested bidders are encouraged to inspect the Assets before submitting a bid. Interested bidders may view the Assets by appointment during normal business hours at the Town Hall located at 507 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian, IN 46777. For any questions or an inspection appointment please call Town Manager, Luann Martin (260-622-4251).

oj 9/24, 10/1

hspaxlp