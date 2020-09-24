STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2009-EU-000042

IN THE MATTER )

OF THE ESTATE OF )

ROBERTA L. FULK, )

Deceased. )

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of September, 2020, Jason L. Fulk and Robin N. Fulk were appointed co-personal representatives of the estate of Roberta L. Fulk, who died on September 14, 2020, leaving a Last Will and Testament. The co-personal representatives were authorized by the court to administer the decedent’s estate without court supervision.

All persons who have a claim against the decedent’s estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9)months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claim will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 21st day of September, 2020.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

HOOVER HULL TURNER LLP

111 Monument Circle, Suite 4400

P.O. Box 44989

Indianapolis, Indiana 46244-0989

Office: 317-822-4400

nb 9/24, 10/1

hspaxlp