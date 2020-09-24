NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING & BOARD MEETING

MONDAY 09/28/2020@ 8:00AM

PLACE: HARRISON TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE OFFICE, ANNEX BUILDING, 223 W. WASHINGTON STREET, BLUFFTON, IN

The Harrison Township Trustee has prepared a Capital Improvement plan as outlined in HAE 1177-2019. This Public Hearing on the above date is to comply with the requirements of the Open Door Law. The Advisory Board and the Trustee will propose the plan as is or amend plan prior to adoption on this date. All parties interested are invited to attend this Hearing. The agenda includes the 2001 Budget Adoption.

Harrison Township Trustee

Kyle Hunt

nb 9/24

hspaxlp