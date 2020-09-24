NOTICE OF REAL PROPERTY

TAX SALE

Wells County Indiana

Beginning 1:30 PM, 10/26/2020 Courthouse Local Time

Wells County

Pursuant to the laws of the Indiana General Assembly, notice is hereby given that the following described property is listed for sale for delinquent taxes and/or special assessments. The county auditor and county treasurer will apply on or after 10/09/2020 for a court judgment against the tracts or real property for an amount that is not less than the amount set out below and for an order to sell the tracts or real property at public auction to the highest bidder, subject to the right of redemption. Any defense to the application for judgment must be filed with the Wells County Circuit Court and served on the county auditor and treasurer before 10/09/2020. The court will set a date for a hearing at least seven (7) days before the advertised date of sale and the court will determine any defenses to the application for judgment at the hearing. The county auditor and the county treasurer are entitled to receive all pleadings, motions, petitions, and other filings related to the defense to the application for judgment.

Such sale will be held on 10/26/2020 at the Courthouse and that sale will continue until all tracts and real property have been offered for sale. At the discretion of local officials, the tax sale may switch to an online format. If those measures are taking place, the public auction will be conducted as an electronic sale under IC 6-1.1-24-2(b)10 at www.zeusauction.com commencing on the same date / time listed above. All location updates will be posted at www.sriservices.com prior to the tax sale.

Property will not be sold for an amount which is less than the sum of:

(A) the delinquent taxes and special assessments on each tract or item of real property; and

(B) the taxes and special assessments on the real property that are due and payable in the year of the sale, whether or not they are delinquent; and

(C) all penalties due on the delinquencies, and

(D) an amount prescribed by the county auditor that equals the sum of:

(1) twenty-five dollars ($25) for postage and publication costs; and

(2) any other costs incurred by the county that are directly attributable to the tax sale; and

(E) any unpaid costs due under IC 6-1.1-24-2(c) from a prior tax sale.

No property listed below shall be sold if, at any time before the sale, the Total Amount for Judgment is paid in full. If the real property is sold in the tax sale, the amount required to redeem such property will be 110% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed not more than six (6) months after the date of sale, or 115% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed more than six (6) months after the date of sale, plus the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the real property plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the property. All taxes and special assessments upon the property paid by the purchaser subsequent to the sale, plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on those taxes and special assessments, will also be required to be paid to redeem such property.

In addition, IC 6-1.1-25-2 (e) states the total amount required for redemption may include the following costs incurred and paid by the purchaser or the purchaser’s assignee or the county before redemption: (1) The attorney’s fees and cost of giving notice under IC 6-1.1-25-4.5; (2) The costs of title search or examining and update the abstract of title for the tract or item of real property. The period of redemption shall expire on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 for certificates sold in the tax sale. For certificates struck to the county, the period of redemption may expire Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

If the tract or item of real property is sold for an amount more than the minimum bid and the property is not redeemed, the owner of record of the property who is divested of ownership at the time the tax deed is issued may have a right to the tax sale surplus.

The Auditor and Treasurer specifically reserve the right to withhold from the sale any parcel which has been listed in error, or which otherwise becomes ineligible for sale either prior to 10/26/2020 or during the duration of the sale.

This notice of real property tax sale, and the tax sale itself are undertaken and will be conducted pursuant to the requirements of the laws of the State of Indiana which regulate the sale of land for delinquent taxes, pursuant to I.C. 6-1.1-24-1 et seq.

The County does not warrant the accuracy of the street address or common description of the property, and a misstatement in the key number or street address does not invalidate an otherwise valid sale.

Minimum bid amounts are prescribed by law and are subject to change prior to the auction date.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-3(e), property descriptions may be omitted for properties appearing on the certified list in consecutive years. A complete property list may be obtained at www.sriservices.com or in an alternative form upon request.

Dated: 9/24/2020

Registration For Bidding On the Tax Sale:

If you are interested in bidding on the tax sale for an Indiana county, you may register online at http://legacy.sri-taxsale.com/Tax/Indiana/Registration/. This registration is good for all counties that SRI services. You need to register only once for all counties. Make sure to bring the completed form with you to each sale. This will speed up the registration process for you the morning of the sale. If you do not have access to a computer with internet service you may register the morning of the sale.

Please arrive the morning of the tax sale at least 30 minutes before the beginning time to be assured you will receive your bid number before the start of the sale.

Please bring your registration form and W9 form with you the morning of the tax sale. You will be able to print these forms from the registration web site.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-5.1 a business entity that seeks to register to bid at the Wells County Tax Sale must provide a certificate of good standing or proof of registration in accordance with IC 5-23 from the Secretary of State to the Wells County Treasurer.

902000001 001-00241-00 $521.68 Capper, Carla L KEYSTONE THOMAS LOT 14/15/16 3 lots north of 10038 S Ohio Keystone 46759 001-00241-00 and 001-00243-00 are to be sold and redeemed together.

902000002 001-00243-00 $284.60 Capper, Carla L KEYSTONE THOMAS LOT 17 10039 S OHIO ST KEYSTONE 10038 S Ohio Keystone 46759 001-00241-00 and 001-00243-00 are to be sold and redeemed together.

902000004 002-01371-00 $1,297.71 Smith, Linda C/Ronald D 28-26-12 1.210A PT S SW 4995 S 200 E Bluffton 46714

902000008 004-02728-01 $3,689.76 DeKoninck, Anthony R 05-28-13 2.00 S 220’ OF W 396’ LOT 7 SNARRS PART. 11317 N 700 E Ossian 46777

902000012 004-02853-03 $3,646.74 Richardson, Scott A 08-28-13 2.00A MID PT N S E W OF CRK 10423 N 750 E Ossian 46777

902000015 006-04144-00 $768.36 Frantz I, Fredrick L/Cindea L C ORIG LOT 06-26-11 2876 W Market Liberty Center 46766

902000020 007-05014-00 $1,064.09 Petroleum Speed Shop LLC PETRO ELSTON 1-4 ; PT W/2 NE E OF LOT#1 ELSTONS; 18’ OFF EAST SIDE OF LOT 5 South side of 3600 block of Market St in Petroleum Petroleum 46778

902000022 008-05482-04 $3,082.78 Wallace, William T/Lisa C 04-27-11 6.00A NE COR SW QTR 3680 W 550 N Uniondale 46791

902000023 008-05617-00 $686.19 Wright Jr, Russell E ROCKFORD S/2 22/23/24 & 1/2 VAC ST & ALLEY 1263 N 500 W Bluffton 46714

902000025 010-00790-02 $3,279.80 Brickley, Mickey 5-26-12 4.67A N PT E/2 E/2 NW 1630 W Lancaster Bluffton 46714

902000027 010-06614-00 $1,291.83 Barrick, Debra K TOWNLEY & SILVERS WEST 53 4-F 403 W SOUTH 403 W South Bluffton 46714

902000028 010-06961-00 $1,594.49 Peterson, Rob L/Andrea K ORIG PT 79 4-C W/2 125 E WASHINGTON 125 E Washington Bluffton 46714

902000029 010-07200-00 $7,674.19 Falk, Dale E WINTERVILLE #20 PORTION #14 04-J .090A 517 Indiana Bluffton 46714

902000030 010-07293-00 $2,378.14 Sager, Candice E/Doublin, Aaron 4-E .300 PT SW NW N OF LOT 6/7 PEPPARDS 1009 W South Bluffton 46714

902000031 010-07362-00 $1,336.94 Cunningham, Jeffrey W/Rhonda K HI LO #1 16 5-D 10 Columbian Ave Bluffton 46714

902000032 010-07653-00 $19,463.35 Kiel, Paul STUDABAKERS WEST 138 W PT 4-A 927 W MARKET ST 927 W Market Bluffton 46714

902000033 010-07798-02 $2,208.72 Barrick, Debra K STUDABAKERS 16 4-B W/2 407 W Wabash Bluffton 46714

902000034 010-07904-00 $2,460.27 Ramseyer, Joyce A MERCHANTS LOT 196-197 5-H 1202 W South Bluffton 46714

902000037 010-07951-00 $13,467.65 Lockwood, Garry I STUDABAKERS LOT 3 E 44’ 4-B 404 W MILLER 404 W Miller Bluffton 46714

902000038 010-08024-00 $2,426.39 Green House Group, LLC MID PT TOWNLEY & SILVERS SOUTH LOT 37 & 38 4-L 518 S Marion Bluffton 46714

902000040 010-08074-02 $5,470.88 Bryant, Tim H 9-G .572A N 157.39’ OF S 933.09’ OF 190’ E OF HWY 1 NE 1415 S Main Bluffton 46714

902000041 010-08329-00 $462.87 Skurner, Thomas B / Beverly J STUDABAKERS WEST 168 W/2 4-A Lot between 917 and 923 West Washington Bluffton 46714

902000042 010-08545-00 $1,147.37 Harshman, Dillon T OAK PARK 138 -139 4-0 1019 S Oak Bluffton 46714

902000044 010-09294-00 $4,324.97 Studebaker Rev Trust, Virginia A WALMERVILLE #3 148-149 5-H 1222 W Washington Bluffton 46714

902000045 010-09295-00 $320.80 Studebaker Rev Trust, Virginia A MERCHANT M 82 5-H West vacant lot between 1219 and 1233 W Cherry Bluffton 46714

902000046 010-09296-00 $320.80 Studebaker Rev Trust, Virginia A MERCHANT M 83 5-H East vacant lot between 1219 and 1233 W Cherry Bluffton 46714

902000047 010-09401-01 $15,865.85 Home America Fund III LP TOWNLEY & SILVERS SOUTH PT 113 & 114 (4-L) 304 W Wiley Bluffton 46714

902000049 010-09509-00 $2,692.29 Robbins etal, Carolyn WINTERV PT 6&7 4-K 702 W WILEY 702 W Wiley Bluffton 46714

902000050 010-09510-00 $7,737.28 Trissel, Lucinda E / Smeltzer , K WINTERVILLE 6 & 7 00-26-12 W 38’ OF E 76’ (4K) 706 W Wiley Bluffton 46714

902000051 010-09557-00 $852.86 Zirkelbach, William J Jr/Anna M etal ORIGINAL LOT 193 -194 4-G 226 W South Bluffton 46714

902000052 011-09656-00 $17,188.73 Akers, Ronnie MILLERS LOT 11/12 4-B/33-O 328 N Morgan Bluffton 46714

902000054 012-03880-00 $13,438.56 Bryant, Timothy H 22-27-12 1.01A S 125’OF N 825’OF W 390’SW 2357 N Main Bluffton 46714

902000055 012-09823-09 $1,530.78 Ball II, William W/Sarah E VILLA NORTH LOT 9 508 Lamar Bluffton 46714

902000057 015-10313-00 $9,769.70 Exline, Emilie Jane ZUERCHER 23 15-A 403 Christ Ossian 46777

902000062 017-11006-00 $2,580.12 Beeks, Amanda K COOKS LOT 31-33 31-N 80 E Washington Poneto 46781

902000066 018-11184-01 $742.47 Miller, Cindy L ORIG LOT 22 36-Q 5985 S Market Poneto 46781

902000068 020-11334-00 $2,928.33 Kettring, Nathanael 36-28-11 0.85A (36-N) N 114’ OF S 320’ OF W 241’ SW SW/ N 58.5’ OF S 378,5’ OF W 165’ SW SW 6039 N Main Uniondale 46791

Total Properties: 37

I hereby certify that the foregoing is a true list of lots and land returned delinquent for the nonpayment of taxes and special assessments for the time periods set forth, also subsequent delinquent taxes, current taxes and costs due thereon and the same are chargeable with the amount of tax, etc., with which they are charged on said list.

Given under my hand and seal this 24th day of September, 2020.

Lisa McCormick, Auditor, Wells County Indiana.

