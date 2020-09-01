NOTICE

Rock Creek Stone Quarry located at 0781 N 500 W, Bluffton, IN 46714 is submitting a Notice of Intent to notify the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to continue to comply with the requirements of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) general permit ING490112 to discharge non-process wastewater and rainwater. Discharge will remain as before to the Rock Creek.

Any person wishing further information about this discharge may contact Jason Fiechter at 260-273-1851. The decision to issue coverage under this NPDES general permit for this discharge is appealable as per IC 13-15-6. Any person who wants to be informed of IDEM’s decision regarding granting or denying coverage to this facility under this NPDES permit, and who wants to be informed of procedures to appeal the decision, may contact IDEM’s offices at OWQWWPER@Idem.IN.gov to be placed on a mailing list to receive notification of IDEM’s decision.”

nb 9/1

