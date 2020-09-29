Lee R. Shuman, 60, of Bluffton, died at 9:09 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 3, 1959, in Blackford County, to Richard Lee Shuman and Lowella Jane Fisher Shuman. He married Christina L. Kershner Sept. 4, 2004, in Montpelier. His wife survives in Bluffton.

Also surviving are a son, Todd L. (Elizabeth) Shuman of Bluffton; five daughters, Misty (Larry) Kincaid of Liberty Center, Christy (Jon) Lancaster of Montpelier, Amanda (Jeremy) Thomas of Dunkirk, Brandy (Travis) Handshoe of Decatur,and Jennifer Cook of Uniondale; 24 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Shuman and Kim Shuman; and two brothers, Adam Shuman and Perry Shuman.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Shuman, and a great-grandson.

Calling will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Social distancing should be maintained at the funeral home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.