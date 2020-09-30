Jay W. Weaver, 71, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 29, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born Aug. 31, 1949, in Marion, Ind., to Lawrence A. and Elda Mae Winger Weaver. Jay graduated from Marion High School with the class of 1967.

He had a lifelong love for trains and worked for the Penn Central Railroada for 10 years. He was the owner/agent of the Forrester Insurance Agency in Montpelier for 10 years and retired from Indiana Corrugated Inc. in Warren and Marion after 25 years. He attended the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton.

Jay loved to play golf and enjoyed many golf trips throughout the country with his wife Wendy.

Jay married Wendy D. Wall Sept. 15, 1972, at the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier and they shared the last 48 years together.

Survivors include his wife Wendy of Bluffton; a daughter, Krista D. (Christopher) Meyer of Morrisville, N.C.; and a son, Ryan J. Weaver of Bluffton. He is also survived by two brothers, Robert A. (Mindy) Weaver of Portland and Kevin L. Weaver of Fort Wayne.

Jay is preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Alexander Sholty-Gale Meyer.

Visitation for Jay will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A private family service will take place on Saturday afternoon at the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton with Pastor Sherrie Drake officiating. Burial will follow at the Brookside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorials may be made in Jay’s memory to the First United Methodist Church or to Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation in Fort Wayne.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for Jay’s visitation at the funeral home. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com