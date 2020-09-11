Jason Stanton

Jason P. Stanton, 44, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 9, 2020 at his residence.

Jason was born in Bluffton on Feb. 6, 1976, to Edwin E. Stanton and Linda A. (Preston); both parents survive and reside in Poneto.

He was disabled and worked for Benchmark Human Services in Fort Wayne. Jason always had a happy spirit. He enjoyed country music, swimming, dancing, watching TV and playing dice. He especially loved spending time with his family, and eating his sister’s deviled eggs.

Jason is survived by his parents; two sisters, Tosha (Cliff) Thomas of Bluffton and Rena (Travis Fierstos) Stanton of Warren; one grandmother, Irene Deckard of Ash Grove, Mo.; two nephews, Tre Nusbaumer and Brady Fierstos; one niece, Kenlie Thomas; and several aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Sharon Stanton and Willard Preston.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Pastor Paula Hunnicutt will officiate.

Memorial donations in memory of Jason may be made to the organization of the donor’s choice.

