Inez Dell Reasoner, 98, of Muncie, a former resident of Montpelier, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at her son’s residence in Muncie. She was born on Monday, July 24, 1922, in Gaston. She married Harold Fay “Jack” Reasoner in 1951 in Gaston.

Survivors include her son, Richard Michael Reasoner of Muncie; a stepdaughter, Sharon Kay Reasoner Burns of Fancy Gap, Va.; and four grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and three stepgrandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her father, Billy Brian Boyle; her mother, Iza (Hazelbaker) Boyle; a sister, Marcella Mae Boyle Kirkaldy; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Sue (Wright) Reasoner; and two grandchildren.

Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier, and from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Bethel Center Church of the Brethren on Ind. 26 in Hartford City.

A service will follow at at the church at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Interment will follow in the Elizabethtown Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is requested to practice social distancing while in the funeral home.