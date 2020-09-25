Ilene L. Meyer, 85, of Ossian, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

She was born on Jan. 28, 1935, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Hugo and Emilie (Bohnke) Fackler.

She married Wilbur Meyer on July 9, 1955; they were married for 58 years before his passing in 2013.

Surviving family include her children, Stanley (Patricia) Meyer, Sanford (Trudi) Meyer, Sheldon (Cindy) Meyer, and Sherry (Bret) Cole; 11 grandchildren; two step grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Ted Ambriole.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in passing by her daughter, Shelley Ambriole; and sister, Bertha Ann Fackler.

Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514E-750N, Ossian with visitation one hour prior.

Visitation will also be from 1 to 4 pm on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian. Masks are preferred. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran School Endowment Fund, Worship for Shut-Ins, or Donor’s Choice.

Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.