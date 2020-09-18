Glen W. DeVore, passed away on Sept. 15, 2020. He was born in Marion, on Sept. 7, 1941, the son of the late Jay and Mary DeVore.

Glen worked for ITT as an engineer until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with family and making memories.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Peggy DeVore; children, Michael (Karyn) and Melanie (Jason); grandchildren, Madeline, Connor, and Peyton; siblings, Elaine and Dennis.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Steven.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the League for the Blind and Disabled.

Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home.