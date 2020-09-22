Gertrude M. Joker, 78, of Ossian, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital after a brief illness.

Gertrude was born Dec. 1, 1941, in Allen County to the late Ernest L. and Virgil (Dinger) Gerardot. She married Robert L. Joker on Dec. 20, 1968; he survives.

She worked as a homemaker while her children were younger and then at a number of businesses in customer service, including Markle Hardware and then retiring from Ossian State Bank in 2004. She attended Living Faith Missionary Church.

Also surviving are her daughters, Johanna (Greg) Campbell of Bluffton and Joyce (Chuck) Kilbride of New Haven; grandchildren, Kenny Holderman, Ellie (Tyler) McAchren, Danny (Alicia) Holderman, and Angela (Ray) Riner; five great-grandchildren; a large extended family; and her cat, Peanut.

Visitation for Gertrude will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Living Faith Missionary Church, 17718 Bluffton Road, Yoder, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.

Memorials to the Wells County Animal Shelter or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com for the Joker family.