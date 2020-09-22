Dylan E. Richardson Sr., 31, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Dylan was born Dec. 31, 1988, in Bluffton, to Fred A. Richardson Jr. and Rebecca J. (Roop). Both parents survive. He attended and graduated from Norwell High School in 2005. Dylan enjoyed cooking and culinary arts, fishing, camping, and spending time with family.

He married Ronda L. Skinner March 5, 2010; she survives in Roanoke, Ind. Additional survivors include his mother and stepfather, Rebecca J. (Kipp) Schlichter of Ossian; his father and stepmother, Fred A. (Sandy) Richardson of Hartford City; a son, Dylan E. Richardson Jr. of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Madison L. James of Bluffton; a stepson, Jyler J. Roberts, and a stepdaughter, Jurney J. Roberts, both of Dunkirk, Ind.; a brother, Ian G. Richardson of Fort Wayne; and a sister, Jessicca A. Baller of Bluffton.

Private family services and burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be donated to the family in care of Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.

Online condolences: goodwincaleharnish.com