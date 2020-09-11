Home State & National News Democrat gains GOP backer in Indiana attorney general race Democrat gains GOP backer in Indiana attorney general race September 11, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News COVID-19 changes Patriot Day, also State & National News Legislators will move for 2021 session State & National News Teacher virus deaths are raising alarms