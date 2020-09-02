Debra K. Gerber-Owens, 69, North Manchester, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughter and son. Born May 24, 1951, in Marion, Ky., Debra was fostered by Wayne and Dorothy (Crickmore) Lydy.

After graduating from Bluffton High School in 1969, Debra graduated from cosmetology school. On July 2, 1982, Debra married Roger Gerber. The two were wed for 33 years before divorcing on August 14, 2015. They remained good friends after their divorce. Three years later, Debra married Charles Owens on Nov. 7, 2018.

Debra was a loving, kind hearted, caring woman that enjoyed helping people the best she could. She also relished her time traveling to various places. Nothing, however, compared to the love she had for her family and the time she spent with them, especially with her grandchildren.

The loving memory of Debra K. Gerber-Owens will be forever cherished by her husband, Charles Owens of Indianapolis; son, Christopher Gerber of Bluffton; daughter, Stacy (Tim) Fox, North Manchester; life-long friend, Roger Gerber; adopted sisters, Gwen Adkins, Carla Ivey, Carol Gray, and Myra Myrtle, all of Bluffton; and grandchildren, Jordan Gerber, Evyn Fox, Kadence Fox, Kelzei Fox, and Xavier Fox. Debra was preceded in death by her foster parents; brother, Jim Starr; and foster sister, Cheryl Lee.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at Life Community Church, 428 S. Oak Street, Bluffton, on Sept. 6, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to McKee Mortuary.

Condolences may be emailed to mckeemortuary.com