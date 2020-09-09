David Sean Donahoe, 27, of Fort Wayne, a former resident of Montpelier, passed away at 9:37 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Allen County.

He was born Oct. 29, 1992, in Wells County. David attended Blackford High School. He enjoyed hanging out with his family and friends.

He will be sadly missed by his father and stepmother, Robert J. (Kristin) Donahoe Jr. of Elkton, Ky.; his mother, Leesa M. Ellenberger of South Carolina; his fiancee, Kristen Williams of Fort Wayne; two sons, Trace Donahoe and Dallas Donahoe, both of Bluffton; a stepdaughter, Cierah Hicks of Bluffton; his paternal grandmother, Nancy Winters Donahoe of Montpelier; his paternal great-grandparents, Stan and Velma Prater of Bluffton; his maternal grandmother, Judy Collins of Ohio; his brothers, Robert D. (T.J.) Donahoe III of Garrett, Steve Bonner II of South Carolina, Jayse Ellenberger of South Carolina, Colin Jones of Ossian, Jacob Jones of Pennville, and Wyatt Smith of Hartford City; one niece and several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his unborn child, whose name depending on gender will be Jasper David or Kendayl Sean.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jerry Ellenberger, and his paternal grandfather, Robert Donahoe Sr.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. For everyone’s safety, we ask that those attending practice social distancing during the visitation. It is requested that masks be worn.

Preferred memorials are to the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.