David Dwight Bradley, 56, of Bluffton, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

David was born on April 28, 1964, in Bluffton and attended Southern Wells High School. He graduated from Norwell High School with the class of 1981.

He moved to Florida where he worked for 27 years for Epcot Center. David moved back to Indiana in 2013 and worked in factories in Portland, Berne and recently Elkhart Products in Geneva. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and riding dirt bikes.

Survivors include his parents, Tom and Jane (Ludwig) Bradley of Berne; a daughter, Kaylan (Greg) Farrar of Florida; a brother, Chad (Nikia) Bradley; sisters, Heather (Marc) Ulrich and Lisa (Stephen) Roose, along with several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 2, 2020) at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton with Pastor Jody Mounsey officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.