Danny Owings, 76, Bluffton, passed away at 2:08 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born in Marion on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 1943, to Everett and Rhoda (Owen) Owings. On July 5, 1965, he married Dixie Velasquez, and she survives.

Danny was a veteran of the United States Navy. Following his military service, he worked at Pretzels Inc. He was a huge NASCAR fan. The TV room and spoiling the dogs were among his favorite pastimes. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his family.

Additional survivors include his daughter, Kerrie (Michael) Morris of Bluffton; son, Rodney (Julie) Owings of Bluffton; grandsons, Tyler Lee Owings and Caige Morris; and granddaughters, Kourtney Smeltzer, Hana Owings, Cylee Morris, and Ashtyn Morris.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronnie and Donald; and sisters, Evelyn and Martha.

The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion.

Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Danny’s life will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery at a later date.

