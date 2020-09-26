Charles J. Myers Jr., 88, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 22, 2020, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton.

Charles was born July 2, 1932, in Bluffton to Charles J. Myers Sr. and Florence Mae Myers Davison Myers. His parents preceded him in death.

Charles was a 1950 graduate of Lancaster Central High School. He graduated in 1964 with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Indiana Institute of Technology. In 1969, he became a registered professional engineer in electrical engineering in Indiana.

On May 4, 1957, in Fort Wayne, Charles married Marilyn A. Franke. They shared 54 years of marriage before her passing Feb. 23, 2012.

Charles worked at the Myers Gun Shop in Bluffton, for the Indiana and Michigan Electric Company of Fort Wayne and Marion in Indiana, and for the city of Anderson, Ind. He retired in 1993 from the city of Anderson as superintendent of the Municipal Light and Power Department.

Charles enjoyed many old antique car festivals in the area, rarely missing any. He also enjoyed genealogical study and family history.

He is survived by two sons, Richard D. Myers of South Bend, Ind., and William D. Myers; a grandson, Edward C. Myers of Port Orchard, Wash.; a nephew, Robert John Myers Jr. of Fort Wayne; a niece, Rhonda Shomo; a cousin, K.S. Durkett of Bluffton; and a sister-in-law, Lola M. Myers of Webster, Fla.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Marilyn A. Myers; a brother, Robert John Myers, on June 22, 2011; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Elm Grove Cemetery with Pastor Sherrie Drake officiating. The family would prefer memorials be made to the Salvation Army or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangement have been entrusted to the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to www.thomarich.com