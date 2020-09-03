Home Opinions Biden can’t blame Trump for the anarchy in Democrat-run cities Biden can’t blame Trump for the anarchy in Democrat-run cities September 3, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions COVID and a timid future Opinions Orioles adored for their coat of orange Opinions Keeping discussions civil on the news of the day