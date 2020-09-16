Axel L. Dressler, age 1, of Poneto, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

Axel was born March 29, 2019, in Muncie, to Amanda Jones and Keifer Dressler.

He is survived by his parents; two brothers, Greyson and his twin brother Maverick; and a sister, Rowan. Also survivng are his maternal grandparents Kenny and Sheri Jones, paternal grandparents Dan and Lori Dressler, maternal great-grandparents Emerson and Ann Jones and Joan Stevens, paternal great-grandfather Eric Nelson, and paternal great-grandmother Stella Dressler.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandfather Robert Stevens, paternal great-grandfather Norman Dressler, and paternal great-grandmother Ardella Mae Nelson.

Calling will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home, 201 W. Main St. in Van Buren. Services will be held at the funeral home at 6 p.m. Thursday.