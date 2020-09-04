Anita L. Hoye, 81, of Kalispell, Mont., passed away Aug. 11, 2020, in Kalispell.

Anita was born into the loving home of Homer and Mae Sheets Sept. 15, 1938, in Wells County. After completing her early childhood education Anita went on to be a teacher for 30 years in the public education system.

Anita found much joy in serving her community. From working as the Flathead County auditor for three terms, retiring in 2002, to working with many of the Republican organizations in the Flathead area, she was always willing to extend her hands in helping. Anita was also a dedicated Cub Scout leader, Sunday school teacher and a Lioness. Her love could be felt throughout Epworth United Methodist Church where she served as treasurer for many years.

Anita had many hobbies in her life — cross country skiing, hiking in Glacier National Park, bicycling, jogging and, by far her favorite, spending time with her granddaughter Serena.

Anita was predeceased by her son Shawn Hoye, and brothers Michael K. Sheets and Bruce K. Sheets.

Anita is survived by her husband, Ronald G. Hoye; sister, Karen S. Dubach (Jim) of Linn Grove; and brother, Jerry D. Sheets (Barb) of Bluffton.

There was a graveside service held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Glacier Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made to FVCC Scholarship Fund, 777 Grandview Drive, Kalispell MT 59901; or Epworth Methodist Scholarship Fund 329, 2nd Ave. East, Kalispell MT 59901.

Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.