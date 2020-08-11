Wilma J. Krouse, 95, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville.

Wilma was born April 25, 1925, in Warren, to Charles McCleery and Debbie Mounsey McCleery. She was a 1943 graduate of Jackson Center High School and continued her education at the Parkview Methodist School of Nursing in Fort Wayne, where she obtained her nursing degree in 1947.

Wilma married Dennis Krouse Oct. 24, 1959. Wilma was a caregiver, always making sure her family was taken care of. She worked as a registered nurse for 20 years at Community Memorial Hospital and previously worked as a floor supervisor at Parkview Hospital-Randallia. She began her nursing career at Parkview Methodist Hospital in Fort Wayne. Following retirement, Wilma continued to volunteer at Community Memorial Hospital for 15 years. She also volunteered for the American Red Cross for 51 years and was a member of the Parkview Alumni Association.

Wilma was a member of the Woodburn Missionary Church. In her free time, Wilma enjoyed traveling, walking, reading and loved animals.

Surviving are her two children, Debbie Rohlf of Sherwood, Ohio, and Paul Krouse of Hicksville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Amanda (David) Smith of Fort Wayne, Eric Rohlf of Sherwood, Ohio, and Christine (Jordan) Johnson and Matthew (Morgan) Rohlf, both of Indianapolis; and a great-granddaughter, Elaina Johnson.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; her son-in-law, Mike Rohlf; and four brothers and four sisters.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, private services will be held for Wilma J. Krouse. Interment will be made in Sherwood Cemetery. Arrangements are by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St. in Hicksville.

The family asks those remembering Wilma to make memorial contributions to the American Heart Association, Woodburn Missionary Church, or Hicksville Community Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com