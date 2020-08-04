William L. Barker, 68 of Montpelier, died on Friday, July 31, 2020, at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

Born Saturday, Sept. 29, 1951, in Blackford County, he was the son of the late Frank Barker and the late Marietta Miller Barker Woten.

Survivors include a son, Gregory L Barker of Cana Fulton, Ohio; daughter, Nicole Marie Barker of San Diego, Calif.; and sisters, Kathy (Mel) Spaulding of North Manchester, and Ann (Bob) Kizer of Indianapolis.

Calling hours are from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier. A service will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday at Asbury Cemetery, 8013W-1100S, Montpelier.

We ask that if you attend services to please wear a mask and follow social distancing recommendations.

