Home Opinions The oppressor’s wrong, The proud man’s contumely The oppressor’s wrong, The proud man’s contumely August 29, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions The RNC did what it needed to: Give reluctant voters permission to pick Trump Opinions What Biden needs is 2020’s Sister Souljah Opinions Please stop drinking bleach (Texas, this means you)