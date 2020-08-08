Teresa L. Warpup, 59, of Markle passed away at her residence Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

She was born Oct. 6, 1960, in Huntington, to Richard Mauger and Shirley Callahan Mauger.

Survivors include a daughter, Maggie Warpup of Markle; two sisters, Cheryl Howe of Bippus and Shannon Gregory of Montpelier; three brothers: Gary Mauger of Orlando, Fla., Mike Mauger of Markle, and Richard Mauger Jr. of Huntington.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle. A memorial service will be held immediately following the visitation at 3 p.m. We will be following the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing and social gathering limits.

