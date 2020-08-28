Telida Lavon Corkwell, 66, of Turlock, Calif., a former resident of Bluffton, passed away Aug. 15, 2020, at the Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock.

Born to Harlen and Rose Stamper in 1954, she resided in Turlock for 28 years. She previously resided in the Indiana cities of Fremont, Bluffton, Plainfield, and LaPorte, where she raised her family.

Telida made her career as a dental assistant for about 20 years. She was previously married to Robert Corkwell for 34 years.

Telida was an Army veteran, serving for two years stateside during the Vietnam War. She was a Job’s Daughters Honored Queen, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and also a member of the American Legion. She loved to cook and bake. She was very outgoing never knowing a stranger, always helping by cooking when needed, and helping others as she could. When moving back to California after her divorce, she helped with the homeless at her church.

She is survived by her children Alicia (Kevin) Arnold of Greenwood, Ind., and Ryan (Sarah) Corkwell of Craigville; her grandchildren Wyatt, Elsa, Lucia, and Eve Corkwell and Alexandra Arnold; and a sibling, Muriel Remiche. She is predeceased by her parents, Harlan and Rose Stamper, and a brother, Arley Stamper.

Memorial contributions can made in her honor to Lupus Foundation of American online at www.lupus.org

Please leave your condolences at www.allenmortuary.com.