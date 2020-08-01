Home Opinions Some things change; Some things don’t (sort of) Some things change; Some things don’t (sort of) August 1, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions What 2020 has taught me (so far) Opinions Let the politicians act like politicians; the rest of us should be better Opinions Altered graduations still made grand memories