Home Lifestyle So. Wells’ Greenhand chili supper, auction scheduled for Aug. 28 So. Wells’ Greenhand chili supper, auction scheduled for Aug. 28 August 20, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Anniversaries: Roger and Phyllis Gore Lifestyle Insights: COVID-19 and college Lifestyle Music works programs begin at Arts Places