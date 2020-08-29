Sabrina Kristine Rains, 50, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at her home in Montpelier.

She was born March 5, 1970 in New Castle, Ind., to Tracy Phillips Sr. and Mary Ellen Cook Lyles. She was the wife of Jack Rains, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Derrick Brown of Muncie; a daughter, Emily Brown of Kokomo; two stepdaughters, Kelley Seibert of Alexandria and Brenda Clark of Hartford City; a brother, Tracy (Melissa) Phillips Jr. of Montpelier; her maternal grandfather, Leonard Hollins Cook of Muncie; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and two stepsisters, Michelle Coleman of Montpelier and Wendy Arnold of Hartford City.

Sabrina was preceded in death by her father, Tracy Phillips Sr.; her mother, Mary Ellen Cook Lyles; two stepbrothers, Mike Coleman and Kevin Piercy; and a granddaughter.

Calling will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, and from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.Interment will be in Hartford City Cemetery, Hartford City, IN.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com