Ronald L. “Ron” Taylor, 77, of Bluffton, passed away on Monday evening, Aug. 17, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Ron was born in Huntington on April 7, 1943, to Joseph “Farrell” and Marjorie “Mae” Studebaker Taylor. He married Mary M. Murray in Wells County on Dec. 31, 1966; she survives.

A 1962 graduate of Bluffton High School, Ron served in the United States Army from 1967 until 1969 during the Vietnam War. He was a lifelong semi-truck driver, retiring after 25 years of service with Supervalu. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.

In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by his daughter, Katrina L. Taylor of Westfield; a grandson, Blake (Tori) Waters of Portales, N.M.; a brother, Gene Taylor of Liberty Center; and a sister, Phyllis (Roger) Gore of Bluffton.

Aside from his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a brother, Richard “Dick” Taylor.

Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Visitation will also be on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the funeral home, from noon to 1 p.m., with a time of sharing beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow the time of sharing at Six Mile Cemetery with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post 111 in conjunction with the United States Army Honor Guard.

In an effort to adhere to the Indiana COVID-19 guidelines set forth by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, face coverings will be required during the visitation and time of sharing. We would like to thank those attending for their understanding and cooperation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.

