OD, Inc. (3540 E 1000 N, Ossian, IN 46777) is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) of our intent to comply with the requirements of 327 IAC 15-5 to discharge storm water from construction activities associated with the Regional Detention Pond located at the southwest corner of County Road 850 N & State Road 1 in Ossian, IN 46777. Runoff from the project site will discharge to the Wm. Smith Open Ditch that crosses the northeast corner of the property. Questions or comments regarding this project should be directed to MLS Engineering at 260-489-8571.

nb 8/14

