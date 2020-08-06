Notice is hereby given that the Markle Town Council will on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the Markle Town Hall/ Fire station, 150 W. Sparks Street, Markle, Indiana, hold a public hearing on the following petition:

1. MPC-20-002: Application filed by the Huntington Countywide Department of Community Development requesting a public hearing to add Section 730: Solar Energy System (SES) Ordinance to the Markle Zoning Ordinance.

On May 20, 2020 the Markle Plan Commission certified the above requests with favorable recommendations by a vote of 7-0.

All interested persons are invited to attend. Written objections to the proposed ordinance filed with the Department of Community Development will be considered at the hearing along with oral comments from interested persons at the hearing. The hearing may be continued from time to time as may be found necessary.

A copy of the proposed ordinance is on file in the office of the Department of Community Development, 201 N. Jefferson Street Room 204, Huntington, Indiana.

