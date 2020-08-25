Phyllis L. Smith, 92, of Brownsburg, a former resident of Bluffton and Hartford City, passed away at 10:10 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Hendricks Regional Hospital in Danville, Ind.

She was born April 26, 1928, in French Township of Adams County. She married Lawrence E. “Gene” Smith Nov. 6, 1954, in Bluffton. Her husband preceded her in death May 14, 2012.

Phyllis attended the Kirkland Township High School in Adams County. She spent her early years in Bluffton and met Gene on the Bluffton courthouse square where he shared his popcorn with her.

She worked various jobs at the early age of 16 and her favorite work memories were as an operator for Indiana Bell Telephone and as a nurse’s aide at the Bluffton Clinic. She also worked at Montpelier Glove Factory, ARMCO, and Hartford Novelty.

Phyllis lived in Hartford City for 60 years. She was an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Hartford City, and an avid genealogist who traced generations of her families as far back as the 1600’s.

Phyllis was devoted to her family and will be sadly missed by her son, Lester R. (Shonda) Smith of Marion; her daughter, Rhonda S. (Jerry) Orem of Brownsburg; three sisters, Nilah (Robert) Fischer of Morton, Ill., Fern Kaehr of Lynden, Wash., and Dema Hackenjos of Monroe, Ind.; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Hackenjos of Monroe, Ind.; a brother, Myron Hackenjos of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Daniel (Kelsey) Smith of Osceola, Ind., Jennifer (Nick) Hanson of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Andrea Orem and Jenna Orem, both of Brownsburg; one great-grandchild, Caspian Hanson; and 16 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Hackenjos; her mother, Silvia (Kohler) Hackenjos; her husband, Lawrence E. Smith; two brothers, Glenn Hackenjos and Carl Hackenjos; two sisters-in-law, Kathryn Hackenjos and Lorine Hackenjos; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Kaehr.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier, from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28. A service to celebrate her life will follow at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Rev. C. Steven High officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we ask that everyone please practice social distancing while inside the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.